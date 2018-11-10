Cougars Hang On With 77-74 Road Win at Western Carolina

“Certainly, Western Carolina was fired up and ready to go today. They made some big shots early. Give our guys credit. We settled down, made adjustments and did what we needed to do to find a way to win. This team needs to understand that there will be some games that we will have to fight and dig out. We can’t expect to just show up and win the game. We have to show up and play well. We didn’t necessarily play well in the first half and then we had some good patches in the second half. We got up eight (points) and made a run at the end.”