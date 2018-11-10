Tigers Breeze Past Eagles 71-51

Notes: Clemson starts 2-0 for the 16th time in 17 seasons … Clemson moves to 2-0 all-time against North Carolina Central … Clemson also moves to 36-1 all-time against programs from the Mid-Atlantic Conference … the 20 points allowed in the first half was the second-fewest allowed by Clemson in the last 61 games … Clemson assisted on 78.3 percent of its field goals … Clemson forced 20 turnovers for the first time in 23 games dating back to the Louisville game on Jan. 6 (21 turnovers forced in OT) … the last time the Tigers forced at least 20 turnovers in a non-OT game was Dec. 9, 2017 against Samford … Brad Brownell wins his 151st game at Clemson and is now just five wins shy of tying Bill Foster for second all-time in Clemson history … David Skara led the Tigers with 16 points – his most as a Tiger … 16 points for Skara is also his most in a game since Nov. 19, 2014 (his third career game at Valparaiso) ... Skara made five 3-pointers all last season and through two games has made four in 2018-19 … Aamir Simms posted three double-digit scoring games all last season and has now scored in double-figures in back-to-back contests to begin this year … Simms also tied his career-mark with two steals … Shelton Mitchell and Marcquise Reed combined for nine assists on the night – one more than the entire NC Central team (8).