Ukraine transfers noted church to Constantinople patriarch

In this photo taken Nov. 6, 2018, the 18th century Saint Andrew's Church in Kiev, Ukraine. The Ukrainian parliament has approved a bill to hand over St. Andrew's Church to Constantinople Ecumenical Patriarchate for service, religious rites, and ceremonies. The bill entered into force Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko said that the transfer of St. Andrew's Church to Constantinople is another step towards the main goal of obtaining Tomos on autocephaly of the Ukrainian church. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky)