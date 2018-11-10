Weekend Cool Down Underway; Widespread 30s Tomorrow Morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooler air is moving into the Lowcountry and will drop temps to below normal! Highs should top out in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. The coldest morning of the season is ahead! Tomorrow morning’s lows should drop to the upper 30s along the coast- have the coats ready. Veterans Day will be sunny & cooler as highs are expected to reach the upper 50s, low 60s.
A dry weekend is ahead, but unsettled weather unfolds Monday and Tuesday. Temps will warm to the mid 70s Tuesday before the strongest cool down of the season arrives Wednesday. Thursday morning lows could be near freezing.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and chilly, LOW: 57, HIGH: 63.
VETERANS DAY: Sunny and cooler, LOW: 38, HIGH: 60.
MONDAY: Not as cool, scattered rain & isolated storms, LOW: 46, HIGH: 67.
TUESDAY: Warmer, scattered rain & isolated storms, LOW: 60, HIGH: 74.
WEDNESDAY: Chilliest day since March, a few early showers poss. LOW 44, HIGH: 55.
THURSDAY: Cold start, chilly afternoon, LOW: 36, HIGH: 59.
FRIDAY: Cool with a chance for rain, LOW: 42, HIGH: 64.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
