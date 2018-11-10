Weekend Cool Down Underway; Widespread 30s Tomorrow Morning

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cooler air is moving into the Lowcountry and will drop temps to below normal! Highs should top out in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies. The coldest morning of the season is ahead! Tomorrow morning’s lows should drop to the upper 30s along the coast- have the coats ready. Veterans Day will be sunny & cooler as highs are expected to reach the upper 50s, low 60s.