Andrews man sentenced 30 years for arson fire that killed 12 year old

ANDREWS, SC (WCSC) - A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for a fire that took the life of a 12 year old boy.
On Friday, Randy Collins, 48, was convicted by a jury of criminal conspiracy and first-degree arson, according to a statement by the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Collins charges stemmed from a fire he claimed he was paid to start at a mobile home, located at 10 James Drive near Andrews on March 28, 2014.
Following the fire, a 12-year-old Sycience Coombs was found dead in home. No one knew the boy was inside the mobile home at the time of the blaze.
During the investigation, law enforcement learned that the boy’s mother, Marissa Cohen, had purchased renter’s insurance for the mobile home a month prior to the fire and she had moved some of the family’s belongings into a storage building. She had also told friends and family that there were electrical issues in the mobile home.
On the day of the fire, Coombs attended a birthday party at the Andrews Recreation Center. Investigators said, during the walk home, it began to rain so Sycience went to their former home instead of his new residence.
The fire was reported at 1:27 a.m. that night, investigators said. Investigators say it appeared that Coombs had been sleeping at the time of the fire started and attempted to escape but was unsuccessful.
When law enforcement interviewed Collins about the fire, he confessed that Cohen had offered him $5,000 of the $25,000 she had in renter’s insurance on the mobile home for him to set it ablaze.
Collins had at least five prior homes that caught fire and made multiple insurance claims for fire loss, the said statement.
The boy’s mother has also been charged in this case, and officials say she will be tried during the next available term of court.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.