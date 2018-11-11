Chilly Under Lots of Sunshine; Soggy Weather Ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A massive dip in the jet stream is moving cool, Canadian air to most of the U.S. High temperatures are expected to be well below normal, topping out in the upper 50s/near 60 degrees today. Look for more clouds as the day goes, but no needs for the umbrella, yet....
We’re tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move through the southeast Monday and Tuesday. There’s a chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms to start the week. Up to 2 inches of rain is possible by Wednesday. Unsettled weather is sticking around for the work week rain so keep the umbrella handy!
The next cool down is Wednesday, which could be the strongest cool down since last March/April. Temps will be below normal for most of the week under a lot of clouds.
VETERANS DAY: Chilly under increasing clouds, HIGH 60.
MONDAY:Overcast, scattered rain and thunderstorms, LOW: 49, HIGH: 68.
TUESDAY: Chance for rain, much warmer, LOW: 65, HIGH: 75.
WEDNESDAY: Coolest day of the season so far, not as wet, LOW: 48, HIGH: 56.
THURSDAY: Chilly and overcast, scattered rain possible, LOW: 40, HIGH: 60.
FRIDAY: Slight shower chance, cool, LOW: 47, HIGH: 67.
SATURDAY: Dry and sunny, LOW: 47, HIGH: 62.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.