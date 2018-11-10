Florida man catches record-setting 17-foot python

According to South Florida Water Management District, Kyle Penniston, of Homestead, made the solo capture of a 17-foot, 5-inch female Burmese python. Penniston was hunting on SFWMD lands in Miami-Dade County late Monday night. The mammoth snake weighed in at 120 pounds. It’s the third python caught as part of the program that measured more than 17 feet. Penniston is currently second among the hunters, with 235 snakes eliminated.