Georgetown deputies investigate death of Hemingway man

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Hemingway man Saturday.
James Edward Walker, 41, died Friday following an altercation in the Knox Swamp section of Georgetown County, according to a statement by GCSO.
Walker was found deceased in his residence and transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
An autopsy has been scheduled to determine if the altercation is related to Walker’s death.
