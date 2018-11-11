Man receives 17 charges related to child sex crimes

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Tennessee truck driver was charged with 17 child sex related crimes after engaging in inappropriate conversations with South Carolina investigators, posing as a 14-year-old girl online.
Edward Newton Bright, 60, appeared in court on Sunday where he was charged with multiple charges, according to court documents.
The charges are listed below:
- 6 counts - Criminal solicitation of a minor
- 3 counts - Dissemination of obscene material to person underage of 18 (attempted)
- 5 counts - Sexual exploitation of a minor 1st degree (attempted)
- 2 counts - Contributing to the delinquency of a minor
- 1 count - Criminal sexual misconduct with minor
According to affidavits, the SC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began an undercover investigation to catch Bright in inappropriate conversations with minors. The Task Force pretended to be a 14-year-old.
In conversations, investigators discovered Bright’s intent to engage in sexual activity with a minor.
On October 23, Bright contacted what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl on social media and requested nude photos. The chat then moved to text messages and continued for several days, the affidavit said.
During the conversations, Bright offered the child persona alcoholic beverages and discussed having sex. Bright also sent nude images to the persona.
On November 10, Bright traveled to Charleston and attempted to meet with the 14-year-old at a hotel on Ashley Phosphate Road, where he was arrested.
The judge ordered that Bright stay in South Carolina and is not allowed to use the internet or have contact with minors.
