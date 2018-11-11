Moratorium lifted by city, Church Creek River Basin property owners push back

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has lifted a moratorium that prevents new building in the Church Creek river basin.
A spokesperson for the City of Charleston says that it was past time for the moratorium to be lifted, but says they are confident in their new rules.
“We have great policies, new plan for future investments and working to get money to alleviate flooding,” Planning Director, Jacob Lindsey says. “These are storm water regulations that pertain to new development, that require it to retain their water and not contribute to the flooding problem, it will be net neutral or make flooding better.”
Lindsey says they have long term solutions they want to execute.
“They said we need new retention basins, open church creek to move more water, a pump station, these are costly investments,” Lindsey says.
Lindsey says the solutions are good ones, but it will take years to get the funding for the costly long-term fixes.
“Funding is of course something we are asking for now, so it could take years,” Lindsey says. “But we are working to take the steps that are necessary.”
However, some property owners in the heavy flood-zone areas say they don’t think it’s fair to lift the ban just so the city can make a profit off new development.
Crosstowne Christian Church on Bees Ferry Road has been severely flooded three times in three years.
The lead pastor of the church says they can only rebuild so many times before other options need to be considered.
“It’s frustrating, the ban on building was keeping us safe and now it’s gone,” Paul Rienzo, the lead teaching pastor, says.
Rienzo says he is questioning why the ban was lifted if the real solutions won’t arrive anytime soon.
“Why would you lift the moratorium if you’ve already conceded we have a hypothetical solution we can’t afford then why would you advance construction and flooding,” Rienzo says.
The city is offering relief to those who qualify so they can begin their life somewhere without the stress of potential flooding.
“The city has engaged in buyouts of repeatedly flooded areas, we are actively working to get people out of harm’s way in the church creek basin,” Lindsey says.
Lindsey says he hopes the county council will approve the funding plan by the end of the year so the process of funding the long-term solutions can begin.
