Shaw’s hat trick paces Bears past Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (SC Stingrays) - Brady Shaw scored three times for the Orlando Solar Bears (7-3-1-0), who defeated the South Carolina Stingrays (6-6-0-0) 5-3 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Matt Pohlkamp, Grant Besse and Nick Roberto each had goals for the Stingrays in the loss, while goaltender Adam Morrison made timely saves in a losing effort, finishing with 30 stops.
Pohlkamp got the Stingrays on the scoreboard early with a wrist shot that sailed by Martin Ouellete’s blocker and made it 1-0 at 2:22 of the opening period. Christian Horn sprung Pohlkamp free with a long pass into the offensive zone, while defender Mike Chen picked up the second assist.
Orlando evened the game on a goal by Brady Shaw at 9:05 of the first, and then took the lead on a tally by Tayler Thompson at 13:13.
The Solar Bears opened things up in the middle period, scoring three consecutive times. Brady Shaw secured his second goal of the contest just 1:15 into the second before Troy Bourke made it 4-1 at 3:06.
Shaw picked up the hat trick with his third of the night at 15:18 of the second and Orlando was ahead 5-1 at the start of the third period.
South Carolina got closer in the third with goals by Besse and Roberto, but were unable to get even on the scoreboard.
Besse’s ninth tally of the season came off a face-off win by Andrew Cherniwchan at 5:53 of the third and his wrist shot found its way through traffic and into the back of the net.
Roberto converted on a power play opportunity at 16:28 of the third with assists from Jonathan Charbonneau and Joe Masonius. It was the second-year forward’s first goal of the season. Masonius’s assist was his first career point, coming in his first professional game.
