Authorities clear Dorchester County high school following bomb threat

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have cleared a Dorchester County high school following a bomb threat on Monday.
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say Woodland High School received an anonymous note stating someone was going to blow up the school at 3 p.m.
“The school was evacuated, children were subsequently placed out of the probable blast radius,” DCSO officials said.
A report states the threat was cleared by the Dorchester and Charleston County bomb team.
The school has since reopened.
Fire and EMS crews also responded to the scene.
