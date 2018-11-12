Bagpipers give Veterans Day performance in Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Pipe Band marked the centennial of the end of World War I by performing in an international musical event.
On Sunday, bagpipers performed traditional pipe music on the steps of the Charleston Library Society,
The band’s concert honored those who served by enlisting military and civic bagpipe bands to play the tune, “When the Battle is Over.”
During the outdoor concert, the Charleston Pipe Band also sold poppy lapel pins long-associated with Armistice Day . The proceeds from the pins and other band merchandise sold were donated to the SC Chapter of the USO.
During WWI, 2500 bagpipers served in the British Army on the battlefields. 600 pipers were wounded and 500 more died while rallying the troops.
