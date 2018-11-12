Berkeley Co. considers firing deputy supervisor, asking for spending investigation

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council will consider firing a deputy supervisor during a special county council meeting on Tuesday, according to an agenda posted to the county’s website on Monday.
The agenda includes an item that reads, “Termination of Deputy Supervisor Effective Immediately.”
It also includes agenda items asking for SLED to investigate a “misappropriation of funds” and asking for authorization of a forensic audit.
Currently, there are two deputy supervisors working for Berkeley County: Timothy Callanan and Les Blankenship.
Callanan is listed as the deputy supervisor who also acts as the finance director. Blankenship is in charge of operations, according to Berkeley County’s website.
Berkeley County officials have not identified which deputy supervisor is in question.
The agenda also lists an item requesting a freeze on Berkeley County Supervisor and Chairman William Peagler’s power to spend county funds.
Berkeley County has not provided a statement in response to the agenda items.
Councilmember Joshua Whitley said over the phone that he was not able to make any comments about Tuesday’s agenda items at this time.
No other member of County Council, nor the deputy supervisors, have responded to a request for comment.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
