Coroner identifies man killed in drive-by shooting

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - The Dorchester Coutny Coroner’s Office identified the victim of a Sunday drive-by shooting.
Owen Griffin, 19, was found dead in his Shady Lane home of a gunshot wound, Dorchester County Paul Brouthers said.
Witnesses say they reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
The coroner’s office sent Griffin to MUSC for an autopsy scheduled for Tuesday.
Brouthers said the shooting marks the ninth homicide in Dorchester County this year.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Offiec are investigating.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.