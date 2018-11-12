Disturbance could become Tropical Storm Patty this week

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The tropics are still alive even well into November as a disturbance in the Atlantic is expected to develop into a tropical depression or the next named storm.
The system, which would take the name Patty, has an 80 percent chance of developing over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the storm would pose no threat to the Lowcountry, however, because a series of cold fronts and water temperatures in the mid-60s would hinder the storm from approaching the coastline.
The system is forecast to pass near or north of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and near the Bahamas before a cold front pushes it to the north.
Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.
