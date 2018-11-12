Dorchester Co. to host annual Veterans Day ceremony

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Dorchester County is just one of many places across the Lowcountry that will observe Veterans Day on Monday.
Summerville Mayor Wiley Johnson, who is a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker at the VFW post in the 10000 block of Bellwright Road.
The ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Any questions should be directed toward the Dorchester County Veterans Affairs Office at 843-832-0050.
