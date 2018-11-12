City administrator wants Georgia deputy to be new Goose Creek police chief

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A deputy in a sheriff’s office in Georgia could be named the new Goose Creek police chief Tuesday night.
Sources say Goose Creek’s city administrator is recommending Major L.J. Roscoe of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office be the new chief.
If city council approves, Roscoe will succeed current Goose Creek Police Chief Harvey Becker, who is retiring after more than 30 years of service.
Roscoe, who is a South Carolina native, has worked for the sheriff’s office since 1991. According to her bio, she began her career as a detention officer there.
In 1994, Roscoe was promoted to deputy sheriff and in 2014 was promoted to the rank of Major and transferred to her current position of Field Division Commander.
