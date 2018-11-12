North Charleston honoring veterans in Park Circle event Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston is set to honor veterans at its annual Veterans’ Day event on Monday morning.
Every year, around 500 veterans attend this event held at Park Circle. This year the ceremony starts at 10:30 a.m. The keynote will be given by Colonel Tom Clark, United States Marine Corps (retired). Clark graduated from The Citadel in 1985.
The ceremony is followed by a free lunch for those who’ve served. The Charleston County School of the Arts Jazz Band will perform during the luncheon. All veterans who attend will also get a free commemorative coin.
Before Monday’s event, a story swap will be held inside the Felix Davis Community Center from 9:30am – 10:30am. Veterans will have the opportunity to share memories and stories about their years of service with fellow veterans. The story swap is open to the public.
