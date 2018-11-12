Riller named CAA player of the week

RICHMOND, VA (CAA) - College of Charleston junior guard Grant Riller (Orlando, Fla.) earned Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Riller averaged a team-leading 27.5 points and shot 56 percent from the floor (21-of-37) to lead the Cougars to a 2-0 week. He poured in a game-high 27 points in an 85-73 victory over Presbyterian College in the team’s season opener on Nov. 6 and then topped that performance with a game-high 28 points in a 77-74 road win at Western Carolina on Nov. 10.
In addition, Riller averaged 3.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game against the Blue Hose and Catamounts combined. He currently leads the CAA and ranks No. 15 nationally in points per game (27.5). Riller has recorded 19 career 20-point games and five career 30-point games. This is his fourth career CAA Player of the Week selection.
