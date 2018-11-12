Riller named CAA player of the week

Riller averaged a team-leading 27.5 points and shot 56 percent from the floor (21-of-37) to lead the Cougars to a 2-0 week. He poured in a game-high 27 points in an 85-73 victory over Presbyterian College in the team’s season opener on Nov. 6 and then topped that performance with a game-high 28 points in a 77-74 road win at Western Carolina on Nov. 10.