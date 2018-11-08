Search for kidnapped 13-year-old NC girl enters second week

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The search continues on Monday for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was reportedly abducted one week ago - Nov. 5 - in Lumberton.
Surveillance video was collected from homes and businesses near Aguilar’s home at Rosewood Mobile Home Park. Investigators said they need to talk to everyone in the area about the girl’s disappearance.
Urgency for information regarding her disappearance grows with each passing minute and officials are pleading for anyone who knows anything to step forward.
"It breaks my heart to stand here before you five days later after Hania’s been missing and kidnapped, and not have her back home yet,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said during a Friday press conference.
During that press conference, it was announced the North Carolina Governor's Office is adding its own reward for information to help find Aguilar.
Officials said the office is offering a $5,000 reward, which is in addition to the $15,000 reward announced earlier by the FBI.
On Friday, the North Carolina Emergency Management Office conducted ground searches in the area of Quincey Road, where the stolen SUV used in connection with the teen’s kidnapping was found on Thursday.
Investigators also continue to try and identify a man seen walking near the area where Aguilar was kidnapped.
According to a press release from the FBI, the man appears to be wearing light-colored shoes, a light-colored shirt, and a hoodie walking south on Lambert Street, then turning north on Highway 41/Elizabethtown Highway toward the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
According to a press release, the FBI’s evidence response team will process the vehicle. Residents and business owners on or around Quincey Road who have a video surveillance camera system are asked to call the FBI’s tip line at (910) 272-5871.
The vehicle is described as a green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina license plate NWS-984. It is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, SC.
Officials said Monday morning, Aguilar was waiting outside her home to be driven to school by a relative when she was kidnapped.
Quincey Drive is located about 15 or 20 minutes south of where Augilar was kidnapped.
