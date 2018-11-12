South Carolina-Clemson game will kickoff at 7 pm

CLEMSON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina and Clemson will renew their rivalry next Saturday night with a 7 pm kickoff in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN the ACC announced on Monday.
This year will mark the 116th meeting between the schools on the football field. Clemson leads the all-time series 69-42-4 including an 18-10-1 mark for games played in Death Valley.
Clemson has won the last 4 games in the series and a win this season would give them their longest winning streak over the Gamecocks since they won 7 in a row from 1934-1940.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.