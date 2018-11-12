Summerville Man Sentenced to Life after Jury Finds Him Guilty of Murder

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - On Sunday, a Summerville man was sentenced to life after a jury found him guilty of a 2016 murder.
Joseph Lamar Brown Jr., 20, was found guilty of murder, 1st Degree burglary , attempted armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to a statement by the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
On December 23, 2016, Brown conspired with Trey Lorenzo Coleman, 26, to rob 46-year-old Johnny Prichard, of Lincolnville, after learning that Prichard had a large amount of cash in his home.
According to the statement, Brown entered the victim’s home armed with a pistol and demanded money from the victim.
Prichard attempted to defend himself when Brown shot and killed him, the statement said.
Brown was arrested 11 days later after an investigation by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
