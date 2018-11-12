Trial begins Tuesday for man accused of trying to kill Charleston officer in 2013

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - An attempted murder trial begins Tuesday for a man accused of shooting a Charleston police officer back in 2013.
An affidavit released by SLED stated that on March 30, 2013, officer Corey Goldstein stopped Mark Lorenzo Blake Jr.'s, 32, Hyundai Elantra at the entrance ramp to I-526 East from Savannah Highway.
Blake then took off on foot and while running away stopped and turned to face the Goldstein, pointed a black glock 22 and fired several shots at the officer, according to the affidavit.
Goldstein was struck several times in the chest, arm and leg, while Blake was hit in the arm and leg by Goldstein. The foot chase ended behind the Comfort Suites, located at 2080 Savannah Highway.
At the time of the shooting, Blake was free on bail on drug charges. He has been awaiting trial since the incident, but was previously convicted on drug charges in June 2016.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.