Veterans Day event commemorates 100th anniversary of Armistice that ended WWI

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) Veterans and loved ones gathered at Patriots Point to commemorate those who served in World War I on Sunday.
During the Bells of Peace event, the museum rang a bell 11 times to honor and remember the 116,516 Americans who gave their lives in the war.
The bells rang at exactly one hundred years after the armistice between the Allies and Germany was signed in 1918.
On Thursday, Veterans were also treated to a free symposium at Patriot Point which featured author Patrick O’Donnell.
Approximately 116,500 Americans gave their lives in the war, more than 200,000 were wounded.
