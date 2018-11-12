Wando High School band face off in national competition

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - The Wando Marching Band competed in a national band competition at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana over the weekend.
During the Band of America Grand Nationals, the Wando Warriors came in 6th place, the program’s highest finish ever.
The national competition is considered the premier national marching band competition with 108 bands facing off in the preliminary competition. Only 37 bands advanced to semifinals on Saturday.
This was Wando High School’s fifth appearance at Grand Nationals and Wando’s fifth year making it to the finals. Only two other bands from South Carolina participated in the championships this year, Fort Mill High School and Nation Ford High School.
