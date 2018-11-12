Wet start to the workweek on the way!

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will be the name of the game for the next 4 days as we see off and on rain chances through Thursday. Grab the umbrellas today! The chance of showers will increase through the day with occasional rain for the afternoon and evening. There is a low threat of severe weather along the coast where warm air will surge in from the ocean this evening and overnight. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are possible, but not likely at this point in time. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon and then hold steady, if not rise, overnight. Tuesday will be a warmer and drier day with still a few showers and highs in the middle 70s. A cold front will push through the area Tuesday night dropping the temperatures for Wednesday. Highs will only be in the middle 50s Wednesday with a few showers around. Another area of low pressure will develop and move through Wednesday night and Thursday creating another healthy dose of rainfall. By Thursday evening, most area should have seen 1-2” rain this week with isolated spots 2-4”. Sunshine will return for Friday and continue into the weekend with highs in the 60s.