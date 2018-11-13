Berkeley Co. supervisor refuses to attend meeting about firing deputy supervisor and investigating spending

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County Supervisor Bill Peagler said on Tuesday he will not attend the special council meeting about a deputy supervisor’s employment and allegations of misused funds.
Peagler said he will not participate in the meeting because the meeting was not announced correctly, meaning it violates Freedom of Information Act laws.
“The subject matter contained on the Agenda will probably result in litigation against the County,” Peagler said. “I will not be party to this.”
Peagler said the notice of the meeting violates a rule that requires a special council meeting to be called by the county council chairman or the majority of County Council by way of email or in writing.
However, a Berkeley County official said the meeting was called by a majority of County Council, so it was in line with FOIA laws.
Berkeley County posted an agenda on Monday for a special council meeting. That agenda lists the following four items:
- Termination of Deputy Supervisor Effective Immediately
- Authorization to Seek SLED Investigation of Misappropriation of Funds
- Authorization of Forensic Audit
- Freeze on Supervisor’s Authority to Expend Any County Funds
A Berkeley County official said the meeting was called to discuss whether deputy supervisor Timothy Callanan will be fired.
Callanan also works as the finance director for Berkeley County.
During a county council meeting on Oct. 22, Councilman Joshua Whitley asked to go into executive session to discuss Callanan’s employment.
“Would the council give me a motion to enter executive session for the termination of deputy supervisor Callanan?” Whitley asked during the meeting.
No decision was made during the Oct. 22 meeting.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
