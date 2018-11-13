Bulldogs light up scoreboard on record-setting night

The Bulldogs beat Division II-North Greenville in an exhibition game, 141-88 and opened the season with a loss at Clemson. In regular season games, the Bulldogs beat the previous school high mark (146) set in a win over Johnson (Fla.) in 2016 and was the third time in program history the team topped 140 points. The Bulldogs scored 144 points in a win over Toccoa Falls, also in 2016.