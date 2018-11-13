Campus visit begins Tuesday for CofC presidential candidates

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The three finalists for the next president at the College of Charleston begin their three-day visit to campus on Tuesday where they will have interviews and host open forums in order to meet the campus community.
The candidates will have a dinner Tuesday night before interviews start Wednesday.
The finalists are Michael T. Benson, president of Eastern Kentucky University; Andrew T. Hsu, provost and executive vice president of academic affairs of University of Toledo; and Rhonda Phillips, dean of the Honors College at Purdue University.
Benson will have his interview first Wednesday morning with the board of trustees followed by Hsu on Wednesday afternoon. Phillips will go last on Thursday afternoon.
The open candidate forums and times are as follows below:
- Michael Benson: Tuesday, 2:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m. (Alumni Hall, Randolph Hall), Wednesday, 9:15 a.m.–10:15 a.m.(Stern Center Ballroom, Fourth Floor) and Wednesday, 1:45 p.m.–2:45 p.m. (Stern Center Ballroom, Fourth Floor)
- Andrew Hsu: Wednesday, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (Stern Center Ballroom, Fourth Floor), Wednesday, 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m. (Stern Center Ballroom, Fourth Floor) and Thursday, 12:45 p.m.–1:45 p.m. (Stern Center Ballroom, Fourth Floor)
- Rhonda Phillips: Thursday, 2:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m. (Stern Center Ballroom, Fourth Floor), Friday, 10:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m. (Simons Center Recital Hall) and Friday, 1:00 p.m.–2:00 p.m. (Simons Center Recital Hall)
