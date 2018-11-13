Charleston to fund new drainage project in West Ashley neighborhood

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A budget approval Tuesday night will put a new West Ashley drainage project one step closer to reality.
Westwood is one of Charleston’s historically flood prone neighborhoods, but will soon get a new drainage system which will connect to the existing system on Savannah Highway, which the city hopes means less back-ups. The neighborhood will also get new storm drains, sewer lines and water mains. Concrete curbs and gutters will also be replaced.
The project will cost more than $500,000 and is funded through the city’s drainage fund.
It also calls for traffic and pedestrian improvements in the area that will help people who live nearby. People who attend schools and churches such as Blessed Sacrament will have safer access to the neighborhood too.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.