City of North Charleston honors veterans at annual Veterans Day Tribute

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of North Charleston’s annual Veteran’s Day Tribute in Park Circle attracts about 500 veterans each year for a special ceremony.
It honors people who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The event took place on Monday.
“I’m so glad to be here and proud of it,” said John Gentry, a 95-year-old World War II veteran who attended the ceremony with his daughters.
He’s one of hundreds who attended.
“I was on the destroyer mine sweeper and we sunk it the last week of the war in Okinawa,” Gentry said.
“It means a lot because of the sacrifices we made and the lives that have been lost, and some of us came back lame. Just being here is a tremendous blessing,” Gethers said.
Lewis Richards served with the U.S. Army Special Forces.
“It comes full circle for me,” Richards said. “It means a lot. I lost a lot of friends in Vietnam, and losing a lot of friends now. It’s kind of hard to take in. The holiday has been very difficult for me.”
Each veteran received a special designed commemorative pin. Essay contest winners also shared what veterans day means to them.
“It’s a day where you feel and acknowledge the fact that there’s so many people that have fought for you and made it possible to be here today with all the opportunities that you have,” said Carolina Plunkett, a 6th grade essay contest winner.
“Sacrificing their lives and their time just to make me have the perfect life,” said Eb’oni Blake, a 4th grade essay contest winner.
This year, the Defense Department and Veterans Day National Committee selected North Charleston as a Regional Site for Veterans Day.
North Charleston is the only site in South Carolina and has held the designation for eight years in a row.
The keynote speaker was Colonel Tom Clark III who retired from the U.S. Marine Corp.
“Veteran’s Day is an opportunity to pause, to pause and say thank you too those who have served our nation and are serving our nation,” Clark said. “It’s important to remember their sacrifices. It’s important to remember the challenges they had. It’s also important to remember those who supported them as they were serving our nation.”
A free lunch and entertainment by a band comprised of veterans followed the ceremony.
