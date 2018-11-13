Deputies searching for man who robbed discount store

ORANGEBURG, SC (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies asked for the public’s help in a Tuesday afternoon armed robbery.
The man entered the Family Dollar at the intersection of Joe Jeffords Highway and Charleston Highway at approximately 12:20 p.m. and demanded cash, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
The man left with a small amount of money, deputies say.
The subject is described as being between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds, police say.
Anyone who can identify the robber or has any information on the robbery is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.