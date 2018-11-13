Final vote could ban chain businesses from Folly Beach

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Folly Beach city council will have its final vote on Tuesday to ban chain businesses from coming to the area. The proposal would block any business with ten or more locations anywhere in the world from opening up on Folly Beach.
The ordinance passed first reading unanimously last month and it is expected to pass on Tuesday night when the council meets at 6 p.m.
If it passes, the two chain businesses already on the island, Subway and the BP gas station on Folly Road, will be grandfathered in and remain open.
The ordinance would affect the area from the Folly River to the Atlantic Ocean. Folly Beach Mayor, Tim Goodwin, said the main reason the city wants this put into place is to protect small businesses.
“I think it’s good to keep the businesses of Folly Beach, Folly Beach,” Goodwin said. “The goal is to keep mom and pop places healthy and alive.”
City staff said a handful of residents wrote in about the ordinance and all supported it. There already is a ban on drive-thru businesses right now which has kept many chains away.
