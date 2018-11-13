Former SC Rep. Liz Patterson dies

SPARTANBURG, SC (WIS) - Elizabeth “Liz” Patterson died Saturday at age 78.
Patterson served as congresswoman for South Carolina’s 4th District for three terms.
She was the first woman elected to congress from South Carolina.
South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson talked about her death on Twitter, saying South Carolina was a better place because she chose to serve.
State Rep. James Smith said on Twitter his family was saddened by the passing of the Honorable Liz Patterson. "Her strength, grace, & commitment to serve was such an inspiration Mandy Powers Norrell and myself."
Patterson lost a re-election bid in 1993.
After returning to the Upstate, she was head of the Spartanburg County Democratic Party for several years.
Funeral arrangements for Patterson have not been announced.
