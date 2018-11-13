$100K Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Check your tickets! Someone is $100,000 richer after Monday night’s Palmetto Cash 5 drawing.
The winning ticket matched all five numbers, and if the winner had chosen to pay the extra $1 to “Power Up” the ticket, then it would have been multiplied to $500,000.
The numbers drawn on Monday night were 4, 7, 14, 18, 29 and a power-up of 5.
The winner has 180 days from Monday to claim their prize. The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.
