Lawsuit claims Berkeley County hasn’t paid for $139K in IT software

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A lawsuit filed in early October by IT Company Spartantec claims Berkeley County hasn’t paid for more than $139,000 in software and hardware that the county ordered.
Spartantec states in the suit that it executed the purchase order on July 31, 2018, which was then delivered to the county on Aug. 8. The company has asked the county for payment multiple times, the suit states, but the county claims that it requested a return authorization because a new person in a management position declined to use the software, the lawsuit stated.
Berkeley County returned the software in September without authorization even after county officials were told that they couldn’t return it, according to the lawsuit.
Fortinet, Spartenec’s vendor, told the company that the items weren’t eligible for return or resale because the software was specifically licensed to Berkeley County, the suit states. Spartenec claims its now on the hook for $91,978 to Fortinet because of Berkeley County’s decision to return the software, according to the suit.
Spartantec is suing the county for breach of contract, and is seeking a jury trial as well as monetary and actual damages.
