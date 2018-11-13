Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 10)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 51-14 loss to New Orleans. The Summerville alum has 45 catches for 687 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 2 tackles in a 51-14 loss to New Orleans. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 28 tackles, 7 TFL, 7 sacks and 5 pass deflections.
Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 26-14 win over Arizona. The Beaufort native has 48 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 touchdown and 5 pass deflections.
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Played Tackle in a 41-10 loss to Buffalo
Robert Quinn, DE, Miami Dolphins - Had 3 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 1.5 sacks in a 31-12 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 25 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 6 TFL.
NFC
Bruce Ellington, WR, Detroit Lions - Was inactive in a 34-22 loss to Chicago. The Berkeley alum has 8 catches for 92 yards.