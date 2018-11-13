More rain, temperatures changes ahead

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Unsettled weather will continue for the next couple of days across the Southeast, including here in the Lowcountry. Morning fog will give way to widely scattered showers today. Overall, today should be a drier day compared to yesterday. The best chance of rain will come late this afternoon and into the evening hours. Temperatures today will be in the low to mid 70s near the coast, while inland areas struggle to reach the middle 60s. Tomorrow will be a much cooler day for everyone with temperatures steady in the 50s throughout the day. Showers are likely on Wednesday with rain continuing into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A cold front should move through by late Thursday morning bringing an end to the wet weather. Dry weather will move in for the rest of the week with plenty of sunshine for the upcoming weekend.