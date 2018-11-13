North Charleston, Dorchester Co. railroad crossings to close for Tuesday, Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Multiple North Charleston and Dorchester County railroad crossings will temporarily close on Tuesday and Wednesday.
City officials say the closings were supposed to start on Monday but were cancelled. They will resume in Dorchester County on Tuesday.
“Repair crews will work from Dorchester County towards the City of North Charleston starting at approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2018,” North Charleston city officials said.
According to a press release, the first intersection to be repaired in North Charleston will be on Ladson Road on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The Ashley Phosphate Road crossing is projected to be closed on Wednesday but a time has not been confirmed.
“We are working closely with CSX along with repair crews to provide timely updates pertaining to the closures and will provide updates as the updates become available,” city officials said.
The current schedule is found below which officials say are subject to change.
- Tuesday - Ladson Road at Lincolnville Road
- Wednesday - Ashley Phosphate Road at South Rail
- Wednesday - Midland Park Road at Aviation
- Wednesday - Remount Road at South Aviation
Officials are urging motorists to make travel plans accordingly and drive safely.
Dorchester County officials say beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Norfolk Southern will begin closing railroad crossings in/near the towns of Summerville and Lincolnville to unload new rail that will be installed at a later date.
According to county officials, each crossing will be closed for approximately one hour.
Crossings are scheduled to be closed in the following order:
- INDUSTRIAL DR.
- RICHARDSON AVE.
- MAPLE ST.
- HICKORY ST.
- CEDAR ST.
- US 17-A (Main St.)
- OWENS DR.
- PICKNEY ST. – Charleston County
- DUNMEYER HILL RD. – Charleston County
- PRIVATE CROSSING – Charleston County
- VON OSHEN RD. – Charleston County
- LADSON RD. – Charleston County
RoadSafe has been contracted by Norfolk Southern to conduct all road closures/detours.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.