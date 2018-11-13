In NYT op-ed, Rep. Mark Sanford says Republican loss in first district ‘a chance for conservative soul-searching’

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - One week after Demorat Joe Cunningham defeated Republican Katie Arrington in the first district congressional race, outgoing Rep. Mark Sanford penned an opinion piece in the New York Times offering some lessons learned for the GOP.
Sanford listed the environment, financial irresponsibility and civility as three pieces that allowed the Democratic party to take back the seat for the first time in more than 40 years, a loss for Republicans which drew national attention.
“These are not revolutionary ideas,” Sanford wrote. “But adhering to the simple approaches of kindness and respect, principles that have long guided society, could these days be groundbreaking.”
GOP candidate Katie Arrington, who lost the district which Trump won by 13 points in 2016, blamed Sanford in her concession speech to Cunningham last week after Sanford didn’t endorse her.
“I respect the fact that it’s a normal enough, very human reaction to blame someone else or something else for something that doesn’t go right in our lives. I get that," he said.
“My party would be wise to take a step back from President Trump’s approach to politics,” Sanford concluded. “We should renew our commitment to tenets like environmental conservation and financial responsibility. We should run from the president’s zero-sum approach to politics.”
