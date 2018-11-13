Police arrest man in connection with Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Police say a 22-year-old man is facing multiple charges after firing shots into a home that struck one victim.
Ray’Quan Javar Lar’Keille Taylor is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, third-degree assault and battery, discharging firearms into a dwelling and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to court records.
Police responded to a home in the 300 block of Delafield Drive on Wednesday night to a reported shooting. The shooting victim had been wounded in the left shoulder and the bullet had just passed his heart before stopping, affidavits state.
Investigators say Taylor was visiting the victim’s sister when Taylor and the sister got into a fight. The brother and his father heard the fight and came downstairs to help the girl get Taylor out of the house, the affidavit states. Approximately 30 seconds after Taylor had left the house, gunshots were fired into the home, striking the victim, the affidavit states.
Police say at least five rounds penetrated the home, three of which came through the front door, and multiple 40-caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Investigators say they found a Glock 22, 40 caliber pistol during the execution of a search warrant at Taylor’s home.
While Taylor was waiting to be booked on a related charge at the Summerville Police Department on Thursday, police say Taylor make a call to his mother during which he told her he shot into the home.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.