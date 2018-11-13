Police looking for Georgetown man accused of sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCSC) - Georgetown police are looking for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl.
Brandon Oneal Coakley is wanted for first-degree criminal sexual assault with a minor, police said in a Facebook post. The incident occured at the Rodeway Inn in the 600 Block of Church Street, police said.
Anyone with information about Coakley or his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown police department at 843-545-4300, the tip line at 843-543-4400 or 911.
