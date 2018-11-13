SC Consumer Affairs returns millions to consumers in 2017

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The only thing more frustrating than not getting a product or service that you paid for, is not being able to get satisfaction when you complain about the problem.
That’s when you need to contact the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs.
Getting help from the professionals at the SCDCA really pays off.
Last year alone, the efforts of the SCDCA added up to more than $2 million dollars back in the pockets of consumers who did business with companies across South Carolina.
The head of the SCDCA brought members of her team to our Live 5 studio last week to take your calls about scams.
And this team is also your first line of defense for consumer issues.
In 2017, the agency received 4,004 complaints. And it put $2,511,240 back in the pockets of consumers, in the form of refunds, credits, and adjustments.
The top five complaints were related to vehicles, utilities, real estate/time shares, contractors, and debt collection.
Some of the companies the SCDCA worked with to get your money back included: Trident Hospital $750, Baker Buick GMC Cadillac $1,512, Selden Mast, Inc. $1,600, Quarterdeck James Island $4,500, and Franke At Seaside $153,697.
And with the agency’s online complaint system, the average time to process and get results for a consumer issue is 32 days.
So be sure to give the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs a try, the next time you need help with a consumer issue at https://www.consumer.sc.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
