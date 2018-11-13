Seventh suspect appears in court for Orangeburg County killing

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The latest suspect charged in a fatal home invasion in Orangeburg County made his first appearance in court.
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that 22-year-old Rodney Darnell Wade, one of seven suspects arrested for the Oct. 27 home invasion, made his first court appearance on Tuesday.
“This is the seventh and final suspect has now gone through court for an arraignment, a formal presentation of his rights,” the sheriff said. “We had three on video. But we weren’t stopping until our investigation had determined we had any and all suspects connected to this case in custody.”
Wade was taken into custody on Friday.
He was formally charged with murder, armed robbery, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Facing those same charges are 33-year-old Steven Bradley, 22-year-old Brandon Culbreath and 18-year-old Daryl Sutton.
“They were taken into custody over the November 2-4 weekend,” OCSO officials said.
Investigators also arrested 27-year-old Breanna Fludd, 43-year-old Tamika Lopez and 29-year-old Whitney Robinson who were charged in the case with accessory before and after the fact. Investigators said the women knew of the plan and the fatal shooting.
The seven are charged in the Geneva Road home invasion in which a 30-year-old resident was shot and killed during a robbery attempt.
According to the sheriff’s office, security video shows three males attempting to kick in a back door before leaving the camera’s view and successfully kicking in another door.
