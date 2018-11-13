Shem Creek dock up for sale; Town of Mt. Pleasant to discuss dock’s future

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Shem Creek’s largest shrimp dock that is up for sale is on the Mt. Pleasant Town Council’s Tuesday agenda.
The Wando dock is used by shrimp boats and a local shrimp company that operates on the dock.
The dock went up for sale over the summer and several buyers were interested, and that’s when Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said the town was exploring ways to keep the dock preserved.
Catherine Main with the East Cooper Land Trust said they would like to work with the town to keep the dock preserved.
“Town council is considering a proposal to possibly purchase Wando dock and the East Cooper Land Trust is super supportive of that,” said Main. “In fact, we are interested in partnering to permanently protect the land and looking at getting possibly $2 million through grants that would help support the effort. So we’re hopeful town council will vote to move forward.”
Main said it’s important to preserve the dock so fresh seafood will continue to be readily available in the area.
“It’s really important we save the fish houses. There are only seven fish houses left in South Carolina and so it’s really important if we like local seafood. It’s really important we save these fish houses,” Main said.
Tuesday’s town council meeting will start at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Town Hall.
