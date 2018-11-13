Trial begins for man charged in 2013 shooting of Charleston police officer

Prosecutors say Blake shot Goldstein after Goldstein made a traffic stop in West Ashley. Both Blake and Goldstein were wounded in the incident. An affidavit released by SLED states the traffic stop happened at the entrance ramp to I-526 from Savannah Highway where Goldstein stopped Blake’s Hyundai Elantra. Police said Blake then took off on foot and while running away stopped and turned to face the Goldstein, pointed a black Glock 22 and fired several shots at the officer. Blake wounded Goldstein several times in the chest, arm and leg, while Goldstein wounded Blake in the arm and leg, the affidavit states. The foot chase ended behind the Comfort Suites on Savannah Highway.