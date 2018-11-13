UPDATE: Student who fled Newberry High after gun fell out of backpack now in custody; school on alert mode

NEWBERRY, SC (WIS) - The suspect involved in the gun incident at Newberry High School is in custody. Anthony Q. Blakely was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies near the Chapin Exit on I-26.
The schools will remain under alert mode for the remainder of the day until the situation is completely investigated. No one was injured and no shots were fired.
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office provided more information, saying that a student, Blakely, 18, was in class when a magazine for a semi-automatic pistol fell on the floor out of his bookbag.
The sheriff’s office says a teacher noticed and alerted his students along with the approaching the student. Then a pistol fell out of the bookbag and onto the floor.
“The teacher began to attempt to take control and the student gathered the weapon and fled the classroom,” the sheriff’s office said.
Both the school district and the sheriff’s office said there was no active shooter or shots fired inside the school building.
The school’s administration utilized the “active shooter” alert during this incident and law enforcement and first responders went to school to complete the lockdown. Video evidence shows that Blakely fled the classroom and went across the street and retrieved his car from the Burger King parking lot.
The school district’s spokesperson said the school took security measures while an active investigation is taking place at the school and could not speak any further on the incident.
