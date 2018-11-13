Ward, Buccaneers announce 2019 baseball slate

Charleston Southern baseball will host 27 games at Nielsen Field at CSU Ballpark as head coach Adam Ward announced the 2019 schedule Tuesday afternoon.
The Buccaneers will host nonconference weekend series against LaSalle and Georgia State, a home-and-home series with Charleston rivals The Citadel and College of Charleston, as well as the 2019 Swig and Swine Classic – a weekend three-team format series played at Shipyard Park in Mount Pleasant Friday and Nielsen Field Saturday and Sunday.
“It will be a good experience for our players to test themselves against two quality opponents in Ball State, which always has a talented, well coached ballclub, and another opponent from the ACC in Notre Dame,” said head coach Adam Ward. “We hope our fans are also excited about these matchups, and that will lead to some good crowds at Shipyard Park on Friday and at Nielsen Field on Saturday and Sunday.”
Over the opening two weeks, CSU will play seven of eight games at home with one road contest at College of Charleston.
“We enjoy every opportunity to play in front of our home crowd at Nielsen Field, and thankfully we get a chance to do that a lot early in the season,” Ward said. “While we definitely hope to get off to a good start, those games will also be valuable in that they will allow us to figure out what lineups work best and allow pitchers to settle into roles before we start conference play.”
Nonconference midweek road trips include ACC and national powers North Carolina and Clemson and Charlotte from Conference USA. CSU also makes trips to Savannah State, Georgia Southern and will take on Big South newcomer USC Upstate in Spartanburg for a midweek nonconference matchup in early April.
“We like the idea of playing a difficult non-conference schedule that will prepare us for conference play. Opportunities to leave home and face teams from one of the Power 5 conferences that are in Regionals and Super Regionals almost every year are always valuable experiences for our players,” Ward said.
CSU also plays a handful of neutral site games starting with Wofford in Lexington, S.C., Notre Dame and Ball State at Shipyard Park and SEC powerhouse South Carolina at the new SRP Park in North Augusta, S.C.
Home series inside Big South play include recent champion Radford, Gardner-Webb, new member USC Upstate and Presbyterian to close the regular season. Road series include Winthrop, High Point, Longwood and UNC Asheville.
“Our conference is always very competitive, and all of our road series this year are definitely challenging. In our league, you can’t play less than your best on any day, home or away, and expect to win,” Ward said.
The 2019 Big South Conference Championship is set for May 21-25 at Fayetteville Ballpark in Fayetteville, N.C.