You Paid For It: $81.4 million travel expenses statewide

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The state’s top financial watchdog is putting government agencies on notice: It’s time to rein in any avoidable expenses, especially related to travel.
In a report from State Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom, who oversees state tax dollar spending, he said state government entities spent $81.4 million on travel during the most recent fiscal year.
While that is a $4.3 million from last year, Eckstrom still urges departments to cut travel spending that can be avoided.
About 70% of those travel expenses, $56.5 million, was logged by South Carolina’s public colleges and universities.
Sports coaches top the list, presumably for recruiting.
“At a time when South Carolina has the ninth-highest college tuition in the nation, and ever-increasing student fees, all our public colleges and universities would be wise to rein in any avoidable expenses," Eckstrom said.
The top schools that increased travel spending were Clemson, Coastal Carolina and The Citadel.
College of Charleston, MUSC and USC cut travel spending the most.
Eckstrom said travel a budget item that can easily creep out of control.
He plans to ask Gov. Henry McMaster to gather a special roundtable to study our state’s travel spending and discuss cost-cutting steps.
Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.